Solomon Pappiah cremated with State honours

Madurai, Sept 12:

Renowned Tamil scholar, orator and Pattimandram moderator Solomon Pappiah was cremated with full State honours on Saturday, as hundreds of people, political leaders, film personalities and Tamil enthusiasts gathered to bid farewell to the veteran scholar. The Tamil Nadu government had announced State honours following requests from the public and Tamil enthusiasts.

The final rites were held after the mortal remains of the 90-year-old scholar were kept at his residence in Madurai for public homage. A large number of people paid their last respects to Pappiah, who passed away on Friday at a private hospital in Madurai following age-related ailments.

Pappiah began his career as a Tamil professor and went on to become one of the most popular faces of Tamil Pattimandram. Through television and stage programmes, he brought literary debates and discussions on social issues into the homes of ordinary people. His simple, witty and accessible style won him a wide following among Tamil-speaking audiences across generations.

His contribution to Tamil language and culture was recognised with several honours, including the Kalaimamani and, in 2021, the Padma Shri. He was also known for his extensive work in Pattimandram programmes and his efforts to take Tamil literary ideas to a wider audience.

The news of his death triggered an outpouring of tributes from political leaders, actors and prominent personalities.

With his cremation conducted with State honours, Tamil Nadu bid farewell to a towering voice who had made Tamil debates a popular part of public life and left a lasting imprint on the State’s literary and cultural landscape.