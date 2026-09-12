Plea filed seeking stay on Madurantakam, Dharapuram bypolls

Chennai, Sept 12:

A public interest litigation petition has been filed in the Madras High Court seeking directions to the Election Commission to stay the by-elections to the Madurantakam (SC) and Dharapuram (SC) Assembly constituencies.

The PIL was filed by Suthan, an advocate from Saidapet in Chennai, seeking an order directing the Election Commission to halt the election process in the two constituencies.

The petition comes after the Election Commission announced bypolls to Madurantakam and Dharapuram, with polling scheduled for October 6. The vacancies arose following the resignations of the sitting MLAs.

The petitioner has approached the High Court seeking judicial intervention in the conduct of the by-elections. The plea is expected to come up for hearing before the court shortly.