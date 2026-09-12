Nirmalkumar challenges Stalin, asks him to produce MISA detention order over Emergency arrest 

Madurai, Sept 12:

Tamil Nadu Minister Nirmal Kumar has challenged Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to produce the detention order to substantiate his claim that he was arrested under the Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA) during the Emergency.

The minister’s remarks came amid the ongoing political controversy over Stalin’s arrest during the Emergency and the exchange of allegations between the ruling TVK and the DMK.

Nirmal Kumar questioned the circumstances surrounding Stalin’s arrest and sought documentary evidence to establish that the DMK leader was detained under MISA. He challenged Stalin to produce the relevant detention order and said the issue should be settled on the basis of records rather than political claims.

The controversy gained fresh momentum following Chief Minister Vijay’s recent remarks in the Assembly, in which he referred to the DMK’s political history and the Emergency period. DMK leaders strongly objected to the remarks and subsequently launched protests across Tamil Nadu.

DMK leaders have maintained that Stalin was arrested under MISA during the Emergency and have recalled the alleged physical assault he suffered in prison. They have cited the incident as an important part of Stalin’s political history.

The minister’s challenge has now added a new dimension to the political row, with the focus shifting to documentary evidence concerning the circumstances of Stalin’s arrest during the Emergency.