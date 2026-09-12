Harish Kalyan unveils ‘Haiku’ teaser; film to release on Oct 23

The teaser of the upcoming Tamil romantic film Haiku, starring debutant Aegan in the lead, has been released by actor Harish Kalyan. The makers have also announced that the film will hit theatres worldwide on October 23.

Produced by Vision Cinema House, Haiku is directed by writer-director Yuvaraj Chinnasamy. The teaser presents a colourful and refreshing world of romance, with the makers promising a new approach to a familiar love story.

Aegan, who was seen in Kozhipannai Chelladurai, plays a cool, modern city youngster with an innocent side. Sridevi and Femina George are also part of the cast and are expected to play important roles.

Composer Siddu Kumar’s music is one of the highlights of the teaser. His background score combines classical ragas, soft violin passages and modern fusion elements, adding to the romantic mood of the visuals.

The film comes at a time when romantic entertainers are once again finding attention among Tamil cinema audiences. The makers have indicated that Haiku will focus on youthful emotions and relationships while presenting them through a contemporary visual style.

Interestingly, the film’s post-theatrical digital streaming rights have already been acquired by Netflix, even before the shooting was completely wrapped up. The deal is said to have increased expectations around the project.

Dr Arulanandhu and Mathew Arulanandhu are producing the film under the Vision Cinema House banner. Hari Haran Ram has contributed to the additional screenplay, while Priyesh Gurusamy is handling cinematography and Sakthi Pranesh is the editor. Prem is the art director.

With its teaser now out and the October 23 release date confirmed, Haiku is set to bring a youthful romantic entertainer to theatres worldwide.