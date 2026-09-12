Modi holds hands with Putin, Xi in striking photo from BRICS Summit

New Delhi, Sept 12:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a photograph with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin during the BRICS Summit in New Delhi.

The meeting comes amid heightened global tensions and renewed focus on diplomacy, with the BRICS summit bringing together leaders of major emerging economies. Modi has also stressed the importance of dialogue and diplomacy in resolving international issues.

The Modi-Xi-Putin interaction is particularly significant as India seeks to balance its strategic ties with both Russia and China while pushing for greater cooperation among BRICS nations.