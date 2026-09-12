BRICS joint statement condemns Pahalgam terror attack

New Delhi, Sept 12:

The Pahalgam terror attack has received a special mention in the BRICS New Delhi joint statement, with the grouping condemning terrorism in the strongest terms. India had pushed for a strong reference to the April 2025 attack in the declaration.

The statement comes as leaders of the BRICS nations gather in New Delhi for the 18th BRICS Summit. The declaration also calls for concerted international action against terrorism and terror financing.

The Pahalgam attack, which killed 26 people, had emerged as a major issue for India in the run-up to the summit. New Delhi has consistently sought stronger international condemnation of terrorism and action against those supporting terrorist networks.

The BRICS declaration also stresses dialogue, consultation and diplomacy for resolving international disputes, while calling for greater cooperation on global governance and security.