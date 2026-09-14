US cricket league: Sai Saran, bowlers guide Hukum to 21-run win in TCA Open

Sigaman, Sept 14:

Hukum produced a disciplined all-round performance to beat Garfielders by 21 runs in the 2026 TCA Open, organised by the US-based TCA cricket league, at Sigman.

After winning the toss and opting to bat, Hukum were bowled out for 87 in 20 overs before dismissing Garfielders for 66 in 16.1 overs.

Sai Saran Vaidyanathan anchored the Hukum innings with a patient 47 off 55 balls, hitting five boundaries. His knock proved crucial as Hukum struggled to build momentum and lost wickets at regular intervals. Christopher Joseph contributed 12, while the rest of the batting order failed to make a significant impact. Hukum slipped from 43/2 to 54/7 before Sai Saran and the lower order took the total to 87.

Garfielders’ chase got off to a disastrous start as they lost four wickets for just 19 runs. Vijay Iyer made 14 and wicketkeeper Ruchit Bhatt added 16, while Diptesh Patel scored 13 with a six. Sai Pranav K remained unbeaten on 11, but Garfielders could not recover and were eventually bowled out for 66.

Anerudhan Gopal and Arun Ramasami spearheaded Hukum’s bowling attack with three wickets each. Gopal conceded only 11 runs in four overs, while Ramasami took 3/16. Ashwin S and Prashanth Natarajan claimed one wicket each. Earlier, Garfielders’ Ronak Shah took three wickets, while Gajanan Sane and Diptesh Patel claimed two each.

Sai Saran Vaidyanathan was named Man of the Match for his valuable 47, which helped Hukum post a winning total and set up their 21-run victory.