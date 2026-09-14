Stalin mum on insults against women, says CPM

CHENNAI:

CPM state secretary P Shanmugam on Sunday condemned the alleged derogatory remarks made by DMK deputy general secretary A Raja during a protest against Chief Minister Vijay and a TVK Minister, saying such comments against women were strongly objectionable.

Shanmugam said it was intolerable that some DMK leaders continued to make derogatory remarks against women while party cadres cheered such comments. He questioned how DMK president MK Stalin could remain a silent spectator when the minister’s mother was allegedly insulted.

He said anyone making derogatory remarks against women in public, irrespective of the party they belonged to, should be condemned and disciplined by the respective party leadership.

Shanmugam also said some DMK functionaries had continued to cross the limits of decency and expressed hope that Stalin would uphold the party’s responsibility to maintain discipline, pointing to the DMK’s three ideals of “duty, dignity and discipline.”