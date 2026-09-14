Zverev beats Shelton to win US Open title

NEW YORK:

Alexander Zverev defeats Ben Shelton in four sets to win the US Open men’s singles title, securing his second Grand Slam crown.

The German top seed overcame American Shelton 6-3, 7-6 (7-2), 5-7, 6-2 in the final at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Sunday. The victory also gives Zverev his first US Open title, six years after he suffered a heartbreaking defeat in the 2020 final.

Zverev controlled the opening two sets before Shelton fought back strongly to take the third. The German, however, regained his composure in the fourth set and sealed victory with his powerful serve and consistent baseline play. He finished with nine aces and won 85 per cent of his first-serve points.

The triumph marks Zverev’s second Grand Slam title of 2026, following his French Open success earlier this year. The 29-year-old had previously lost three Grand Slam finals, including the 2020 US Open final.

For Shelton, it was his first Grand Slam final and a landmark run at his home major. The 23-year-old had defeated Carlos Alcaraz in the quarter-final before overcoming Frances Tiafoe in the last four. His defeat means American men continue to wait for a US Open champion since Andy Roddick’s 2003 triumph.