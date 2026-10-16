Mbappe breaks Messi’s record

Rome, Oct 16:

Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe has become the youngest player to make 100 appearances in the UEFA Champions League, surpassing a long-standing record held by Argentine great Lionel Messi.

The French international reached the milestone at the age of 27 during Real Madrid’s dramatic 4-3 victory over Roma at the Stadio Olimpico on Wednesday. Messi had previously held the record, reaching 100 Champions League appearances at 28 years and 84 days.

Mbappe marked the occasion in style by scoring during the encounter, taking his Champions League goal tally to 72 in 100 appearances. His record reflects his rapid rise through European football, having represented Monaco, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid in the competition.

Real Madrid’s victory was itself a notable comeback. Roma had taken control of the contest with a 3-1 lead, but the Spanish club fought back to secure a 4-3 win. The result added another memorable chapter to the Champions League campaign and provided the backdrop for Mbappe’s individual milestone.

The achievement places Mbappe among the competition’s most prolific modern forwards. His record of reaching 100 appearances at a younger age than Messi underlines the consistency with which he has featured at the highest level of European club football since his teenage years.

Mbappe first made his mark in the Champions League with Monaco before moving to Paris Saint-Germain, where he became one of Europe’s leading goalscorers. His transfer to Real Madrid brought him to a club with a long history of success in the competition.

While the appearance record is a significant personal achievement, Mbappe continues to pursue the larger objective of helping Real Madrid win another European title. His scoring form and ability to influence decisive matches will be central to the club’s ambitions this season.

The milestone also highlights the remarkable standards set by Messi and other leading players over the years. Mbappe’s achievement adds to the growing list of records being challenged by a new generation of forwards in European football.