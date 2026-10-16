Gavaskar wants India’s batters to show greater responsibility

New Delhi, Oct 16

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has urged the national team’s batting unit to take greater responsibility while chasing targets after India suffered a 24-run defeat to the West Indies in the fourth T20 International in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

India failed to chase down the West Indies’ imposing total of 247 for three, despite a rapid start from Sanju Samson. The visitors secured victory after bowling India out for 223, setting up a decisive fifth match in the five-game series.

“The first thing this Indian side needs to improve is how they chase. The batting unit needs to show more responsibility. If the batters don’t take responsibility, this Indian side will not succeed,” Gavaskar said during an interaction with JioStar.

Samson provided India with early momentum, scoring 56 off just 23 deliveries. However, the team could not sustain the scoring rate or build partnerships capable of carrying the chase deep into the innings.

Gavaskar was particularly critical of India’s inability to dominate batting-friendly conditions. He noted that the presence of dew should have made batting easier and expected the team to demonstrate the authority associated with a side that has won consecutive T20 World Cups.

India’s middle order came under scrutiny following the collapse. The performances of Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan and captain Shreyas Iyer also drew attention as the hosts struggled to maintain momentum after their promising start.

The West Indies, meanwhile, were powered by captain Shai Hope, who scored a century, with additional contributions helping the visitors post a total that put India’s bowling attack under considerable pressure. Keemo Paul then claimed five wickets to complete the victory.

Gavaskar acknowledged that India’s bowling unit included inexperienced players who needed exposure to international cricket. While the bowlers had conceded a large total, he suggested that the batting unit’s failure to respond adequately was a separate concern that required attention.

The result levelled the series at 2-2 and left both teams with everything to play for in the final match in Bengaluru. India will need a more measured approach to the chase, with individual batters taking responsibility for building innings rather than relying solely on early aggression.

The former captain’s comments come at a crucial stage for the team, which will be keen to address its shortcomings before the series decider and maintain its strong record in home T20I cricket.