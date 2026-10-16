Sasikumar teams up With Kannada director Hari Santhosh

Actor Sasikumar is set to collaborate with Kannada filmmaker Hari Santhosh for an upcoming untitled Tamil film, marking the director’s debut in Tamil cinema.

The makers recently announced the project, which is being produced by Ravindran under the Trident Arts banner. Sultan Jasani and Chetan Deolekar are also producing the film under the 6 Dimensons Film and Media banner. Krish K Nagrecha is co-producing the venture, while Sanjay Vijayaraghavan serves as its creative producer.

Trident Arts has previously backed Sasikumar’s films Vetrivel (2016) and Ayothi (2023). The new project marks another collaboration between the actor and the production house following their association with these films. The film’s shooting commenced on October 12, with further details about its cast, technical crew and storyline expected to be announced by the makers.

Hari Santhosh made his directorial debut with the Kannada film Alemari in 2012. He subsequently directed films including Victory 2 (2018), College Kumar (2020) and By Two Love (2022). His experience in Kannada cinema now brings him to the Tamil film industry, where he will work with Sasikumar for the first time.

Sasikumar was last seen in filmmaker Raju Murugan’s My Lord, in which he shared screen space with Chaithra J Achar. He also appeared as SI Moosa Raaza in the second season of the crime thriller series Vadhandhi. The actor is awaiting the release of Freedom and is collaborating with Yaathisai director Dharani Rasendran on another project.

The actor is also reportedly associated with a separate project involving Kannada filmmaker Yogaraj Bhat. However, the details of that collaboration remain distinct from the Hari Santhosh-directed film.

With the new project, Sasikumar continues to expand his slate of films across different genres and collaborations, while Hari Santhosh prepares to introduce his directorial style to Tamil audiences. The title, plot and other casting details of the upcoming film are yet to be revealed.