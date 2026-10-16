Bumrah likely to skip New Zealand ODIs

New Delhi, Oct 16:

India’s premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah is unlikely to feature in the five-match ODI series against New Zealand as the team management seeks to prioritise his preparation for the Test leg of the tour, according to reports.

The decision is understood to be part of a workload-management strategy rather than a response to any fresh injury concern. The Indian think-tank reportedly wants Bumrah to build his bowling workload in red-ball cricket and be fully prepared for the longer format, where his contribution will be crucial.

Bumrah has already begun preparations for Test cricket in Ahmedabad and is expected to report to the BCCI Centre of Excellence later this month. The team management is also considering giving him an opportunity to play in the third India A multi-day fixture, scheduled to begin on November 6, before he joins the senior squad for the New Zealand Tests.

The first Test is scheduled to begin in Wellington on November 19, leaving a window for Bumrah to increase his workload in a competitive match before the international series.

The move reflects India’s emphasis on managing the workload of their leading fast bowler across formats. Bumrah’s ability to generate pace, movement and accuracy makes him a key component of India’s Test attack, and the management is understood to be keen to avoid unnecessary demands on him ahead of the red-ball assignments.

India’s five-match ODI series against New Zealand would otherwise offer Bumrah an opportunity to feature in the 50-over format. However, the team management appears inclined to use the period for his Test preparation instead.

The final squads for the ODI and Test series are expected to clarify the plans for Bumrah and other players whose fitness and workload are being assessed. Until the official announcement, his absence from the ODI series remains a reported likelihood rather than a confirmed selection decision.

The approach also underlines the importance India are placing on their upcoming Test commitments and the need to ensure that their leading fast bowlers remain available for the longer format.