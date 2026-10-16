India faces rare home T20I series defeat threat, To play Windies in decider tomorrow 

Bengaluru, Oct 16:

India will look to preserve their strong home record in bilateral Twenty20 Internationals when they face the West Indies in the decisive fifth match of the series at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday.

The five-match series is level at 2-2 after the West Indies registered a 24-run victory in the fourth T20I in Hyderabad on Wednesday. India, who had taken a 2-1 lead with a 14-run win in the third match, were unable to chase down the imposing target of 248 despite a brisk start from Sanju Samson.

West Indies posted 247 for three in 20 overs, powered by captain Shai Hope’s century. India were subsequently bowled out for 223, with Keemo Paul claiming five wickets to derail the chase. The defeat has left the series finely poised, with the visitors having an opportunity to secure a rare bilateral T20I series triumph on Indian soil.

India last lost a bilateral T20I series at home in February 2019, when Australia completed a 2-0 sweep. Glenn Maxwell was instrumental in that series, scoring an unbeaten century in the second match in Bengaluru. India have since maintained their unbeaten record in home bilateral T20I series, making Saturday’s contest particularly significant.

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has called on the batting unit to show greater responsibility while chasing big totals. He pointed out that Samson’s rapid 56 off 23 balls had provided the team with an excellent start, but the other batters failed to capitalise. Gavaskar also questioned the performances of Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan and captain Shreyas Iyer.

India’s bowling attack has also come under scrutiny after conceding a substantial total in Hyderabad. However, Gavaskar defended the inexperienced bowlers, arguing that exposure to international cricket was essential for their development.

The West Indies, meanwhile, will draw confidence from their powerful batting lineup and the form of Hope, who has scored his second century of the series. His ability to combine controlled strokeplay with aggressive scoring has posed a persistent challenge for India’s bowlers.

With the series on the line, India will need a more disciplined bowling performance and greater consistency from their middle order. The Bengaluru match offers the hosts an opportunity to close out the series, while the West Indies will seek to capitalise on their momentum and register a notable away-series victory.