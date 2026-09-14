Bypoll victory will mark beginning of regime’s fall, says Udhayanidhi

CHENNAI:

DMK Youth Wing secretary and Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin urged party cadres to use the upcoming bypolls to deliver a decisive defeat to the ruling TVK government, claiming that the victory would mark the beginning of its fall.

Addressing a wedding function of a DMK Youth Wing functionary, Udhayanidhi alleged that the government had failed to fulfil any of its election promises during its first four months in office. He appealed to cadres to ensure a victory in the bypolls and teach a fitting lesson to the government.

Udhayanidhi claimed that people across Tamil Nadu were facing several problems, including frequent power cuts, rising prices of essential commodities such as rice and pulses, and deterioration in law and order. He alleged that when questioned on these issues, Chief Minister Vijay was unable to provide answers and instead resorted to making allegations against the DMK and its leadership.

He further accused the government of merely rebranding welfare schemes introduced by the previous DMK regime by “pasting stickers” on them instead of launching new initiatives. Udhayanidhi also criticised the manner in which the TVK government came to power, alleging that it had lured MLAs from other parties.

While acknowledging the DMK’s setback in the Assembly elections, Udhayanidhi said the party continued to function as an effective Opposition and would stand with the people on their issues.