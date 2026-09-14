TNSTC to operate 4,095 special buses for post-Vinayagar Chaturthi rush

Chennai, Sept 14:

The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporations will operate 4,095 special buses to Chennai on September 14 and 15 to handle the expected rush after the Vinayagar Chaturthi festival and long weekend.

Around 2.31 lakh passengers travelled from Chennai to various parts of Tamil Nadu on September 11 and 12. With the holidays ending, officials expect a heavy return rush to the city.

On September 14, 2,240 special buses will operate in addition to regular services. These include services from Trichy, Madurai, Dindigul, Salem, Krishnagiri, Hosur, Vellore, Kumbakonam, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram and other towns.

Another 1,325 special buses have been planned on September 15 to Kilambakkam. Together, 3,565 special buses will operate to Kilambakkam over the two days. Besides these, 160 buses will operate to Madhavaram and 370 to Koyambedu via the East Coast Road, taking the overall number to 4,095.

The Metropolitan Transport Corporation has also arranged additional services from Kilambakkam to various parts of Chennai and its suburbs. 400 additional trips using 50 buses will operate on the evening and night of September 14, followed by another 150 additional trips in the early hours of September 15. Extra services will also be available from Chennai Central, Egmore and Tambaram railway stations.