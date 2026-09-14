Vinayagar Chaturthi celebrated with religious fervour across Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI:

Vinayagar Chaturthi was celebrated with religious fervour across Tamil Nadu on Monday, with devotees thronging temples and special prayers being held at various places.

Special abhishekam was performed at Vinayagar temples across the State early in the morning. Large numbers of devotees arrived at temples from the early hours to offer prayers, with several prominent shrines witnessing heavy crowds.

Special worship was conducted at the famous Karpaga Vinayagar Temple in Pillayarpatti, Mundi Vinayagar Temple in Puliyakulam, Uchchhishta Maha Ganapathy Temple on the banks of the Tamirabarani and Manakula Vinayagar Temple in Puducherry.

At the Manakula Vinayagar Temple, the doors were opened at 4 am. Special abhishekam and kalasabhishekam were performed for the presiding deity and the processional deity using 21 types of substances, including milk, curd, tender coconut, panchamirtham, sandalwood paste and rose water.

Several cultural programmes are scheduled as part of the celebrations. In Chennai and its suburbs, around 3,000 Vinayagar idols are expected to be installed and worshipped.

The festival has also pushed up demand for flowers, fruits, banana leaves and decorative items, resulting in an increase in their prices across the State. Despite this, devotees continued to purchase puja materials enthusiastically and offered prayers at temples and in their homes.