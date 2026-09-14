CM Vijay extends Vinayagar Chaturthi greetings

Chennai, Sept 14:

Chief Minister Vijay has extended his heartfelt greetings to the people on the occasion of Vinayagar Chaturthi and prayed for happiness, peace and prosperity in every family.

In a message posted on X, Vijay said he wished everyone on the auspicious occasion and prayed that all good deeds begun on the day would be successfully completed with the blessings of Lord Ganesha.

He also wished that the festival would bring new hopes and that happiness, peace and prosperity would increase in every family. He further prayed that people’s wishes would be fulfilled and all their efforts would move towards the path of success.