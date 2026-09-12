Special checks on omni buses to prevent fare hikes during Vinayagar Chathurthi

Chennai, Sept 12:

Tamil Nadu authorities have intensified vehicle inspections across the State to prevent omni bus operators from collecting exorbitant fares from passengers during the Vinayagar Chathurthi festival.

Based on complaints from the public and passengers about overcharging, special inspections were conducted by teams comprising Regional Transport Officers and Motor Vehicle Inspectors.

A total of 2,379 omni buses were inspected. Action was taken against 400 buses found violating regulations through inspection reports and e-challans. Fines totalling Rs 16.93 lakh were collected from the operators.

Four omni buses operating without valid fitness certificates were seized, while the operation of seven buses involved in serious violations was stopped.

Omni bus operators have also been instructed to make alternative travel arrangements for passengers whose online-booked tickets are cancelled. The authorities warned that failure to provide alternative bus arrangements would invite action to cancel the permit of the concerned omni bus.