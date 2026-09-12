TVK MLA V S Babu clinically stable: Hospital

Chennai, Sept 12:

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) Kolathur MLA V.S. Babu, who has been undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Chennai for a respiratory ailment, is clinically stable and showing improvement, according to the hospital.

Babu was admitted to MGM Healthcare in Chennai on September 9 after developing respiratory problems. He has been under medical observation since then.

In a health bulletin issued at 2.30 pm on Friday, MGM Healthcare said Babu was continuing to receive appropriate medical management. The hospital said he was “clinically stable” and continued to show improvement under treatment.

“V.S. Babu is presently admitted in MGM Healthcare, Chennai, since September 9, 2026, with a respiratory ailment. He is clinically stable and continues to show improvement under appropriate medical management,” the hospital said in its bulletin.

Babu’s admission had caused concern among TVK cadres and supporters, with the MLA continuing to remain under medical care. Earlier reports said he was being treated in the Critical Care Unit under the supervision of a multidisciplinary team of specialists.

The latest hospital bulletin, however, indicated that his condition was stable and that he was responding to the treatment.