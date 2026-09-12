Xi arrives For BRICS, to hold crucial meet with Modi

China has said it will work with India to properly handle differences”l and strengthen cooperation as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping prepare for their bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in New Delhi.

Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong said China and India were arranging the meeting between Modi and Xi. He said the two leaders would meet for the third consecutive year, following their meetings in Kazan and Tianjin.

In a post on X, Xu said China would work with India to follow the strategic guidance of the two leaders, view bilateral ties from a long-term perspective, step up communication, enhance cooperation and properly handle differences.

He also described the two countries as neighbours that should remain friends and partners and work towards each other’s success.

The remarks came ahead of Xi’s visit to India for the 18th BRICS Summit being held in New Delhi on September 12 and 13.

Earlier, Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in New Delhi on Saturday.