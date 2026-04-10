Gold prices surge by ₹1000 per sovereign in a single day

Chennai, Apr 10:

Gold prices in Tamil Nadu have witnessed a sharp rise, with the rate increasing by ₹1000 per sovereign in a single day. This sudden jump comes after a brief decline, catching both buyers and investors by surprise.

According to market trends, the price of 22-carat gold has climbed significantly, moving closer to new highs. Over the past few days, gold prices have shown fluctuations, but this latest spike marks a strong upward movement.

Experts attribute the rise to global economic uncertainties, increased demand for gold as a safe-haven investment, and ongoing geopolitical tensions. As investors turn to gold for stability, prices continue to gain momentum.

The sharp increase has raised concerns among consumers planning to purchase gold jewellery, with many now reconsidering whether to buy immediately or wait for a possible correction.

Meanwhile, investors are looking to capitalize on the upward trend, expecting prices to remain firm in the near future.