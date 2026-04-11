Don’t rush Sooryavanshi to Team India, cautions Kumble

Mumbai, Apr 11:

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s record-breaking IPL exploits have triggered calls for an early India cap but spin legend Anil Kumble has advised caution, stressing that the young prodigy’s journey should not be rushed.

Speaking on a range of issues during an interaction here on Friday, Kumble noted that while exceptional talent can make it difficult to hold a player back, early expectations can also place unnecessary pressure on a young athlete.

“The player himself probably answers that question,” Kumble said, referring to the debate around fast-tracking versus gradual progression.

He drew parallels with the great Sachin Tendulkar, who made an undeniable case for selection as a teenager with consistent performances back in the late 1980s.

Kumble acknowledged that Sooryavanshi has shown promising signs, adding that the 15-year-old boy is “doing all the right things.” “At this point in time, it’s a bit of pressure on a young lad to say, ‘I want you to play for India in two months’ time,’” he said.

Highlighting the advantage of youth, the former India captain pointed out that time is firmly on Sooryavanshi’s side.

“Even 10 years later, he’s going to be 25,” he remarked.Reiterating that there is no fixed path to success in cricket, Kumble said players can emerge at different stages of their careers and still make significant contributions. He expressed confidence that Sooryavanshi’s performances will keep him firmly on the selectors’ radar.

“For Vaibhav, it could be this year, next year, or maybe a couple of years later. But the way he is batting, he’s certainly someone the selectors will be watching closely,” Kumble added.

When the discussion switched to the possibility of India hosting the 2036 Olympics, Kumble believed it could be a turning point for Indian sport, triggering grassroots growth and inspiring a new generation of athletes across disciplines.

Reflecting on the long-term impact of mega sporting events, Kumble recalled the influence of the 1982 Asian Games in his own early years, noting how exposure to international competition can leave a lasting impression.