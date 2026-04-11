BCCI mulls age cap for IPL players

Mumbai, Apr 11:

In what could signal a significant shift in the landscape of the Indian Premier League, the Board of Control for Cricket in India is reportedly considering the introduction of an upper age limit for players participating in the tournament.

According to emerging reports, the board may implement a rule that would bar cricketers above the age of 45 from featuring in the cash-rich league.

The proposed move is understood to be part of a broader vision aimed at nurturing young talent and expanding opportunities for emerging players across the country. With the IPL widely regarded as a premier platform for showcasing cricketing prowess, the introduction of such a rule could open doors for a new generation of cricketers eager to make their mark on the big stage.

While no official confirmation has been made yet, the potential regulation has already sparked discussions within cricketing circles. If enforced, it could reshape team compositions, influence auction strategies, and mark the beginning of a more youth-centric era in the tournament’s evolution.

As discussions gather pace, the proposal has the potential to usher in a defining moment in the evolution of the Indian Premier League.