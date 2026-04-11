Sooryavanshi, Jurel star as RR stay unbeaten

Guwahati, Apr 11:

In a contest that ebbed and flowed before bursting into life under the lights, Rajasthan Royals produced a commanding chase to outclass Royal Challengers Bengaluru by six wickets in their Indian Premier League encounter on Friday, riding on breathtaking knocks from Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Dhruv Jurel.

Asked to bat first, Royal Challengers Bengaluru found themselves in early trouble despite a brisk start, as the pitch at Barsapara offered extra bounce following pre-match drizzle.

The early movement proved challenging, yet Virat Kohli looked fluent during his 32 off just 16 deliveries, peppering the boundary with elegant strokes before falling while attempting to accelerate.

The innings, however, belonged to skipper Rajat Patidar, who stood tall amid the collapse. Walking in with wickets tumbling at the other end, Patidar stitched together a composed yet assertive 63 off 40 balls, blending caution with calculated aggression. At one stage reeling at 94 for 6, Bengaluru were staring at a below-par total, but Patidar’s resilience ensured the innings stayed afloat.

Support came in patches. Romario Shepherd chipped in with a quick 22, while Impact Player Venkatesh Iyer delivered a crucial late flourish, smashing 29 off 15 balls, including a punishing assault in the final over that lifted the total to a competitive 201 for 8.

For Rajasthan Royals, the bowling effort was spearheaded by Jofra Archer, Ravi Bishnoi and Brijesh Sharma, each claiming two wickets. Bishnoi, in particular, made a telling impact with his variations, including a well-disguised delivery that deceived Kohli and triggered a middle-order wobble.

Chasing 202, Rajasthan began with intent but truly ignited the contest through a stunning partnership between Sooryavanshi and Jurel.

The duo added a blistering 108 runs for the second wicket in just 37 balls, shifting the momentum decisively. Sooryavanshi was in destructive form, hammering 78 off a mere 26 deliveries, dismantling the bowling attack with fearless strokeplay.At the other end, Jurel complemented him perfectly, anchoring the chase with maturity beyond his years.

Remaining unbeaten on 81 off 43 balls, he ensured there were no further hiccups even after Krunal Pandya briefly raised hopes for Bengaluru with two quick strikes.

Jurel then found an able partner in Ravindra Jadeja, and the pair calmly stitched together a match-winning 68-run stand.

With calculated aggression and smart rotation of strike, Rajasthan crossed the finish line with two overs to spare, underlining their dominance in the chase.

In the end, despite Patidar’s valiant effort and a late surge that took them past the 200-run mark, Bengaluru’s total proved insufficient against a Royals side that combined power with poise.