Black flag protests across TN tomorrow 

Chennai, April 15:

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin on Wednesday announced that black flags will be raised across the State on Thursday in protest against the proposed delimitation exercise, intensifying the political confrontation between southern States and the Union government.

Describing the move as a “historic injustice,” Stalin said the proposed delimitation would penalise progressive States like Tamil Nadu that have effectively implemented population control measures and contributed significantly to national development. He alleged that the exercise would skew political representation in favour of northern States, thereby undermining the federal balance. “Is this the punishment for contributing to India’s progress?” he asked, warning that the move has triggered widespread anger across southern India.

The DMK president further cautioned that the Centre would face serious political consequences if it failed to reconsider its stand. Terming the proposal “unjust and controversial,” he asserted that the party would continue to resist any attempt that dilutes the political voice of Tamil Nadu and other southern States.

Delimitation refers to the redrawing of boundaries of parliamentary and assembly constituencies based on population changes. The last major delimitation exercise in India was carried out in 2002, based on the 2001 Census, while the total number of seats has remained frozen since 1976 to encourage population stabilisation measures.

This freeze is set to end after 2026, raising concerns among southern States that have successfully controlled population growth but may lose relative representation in Parliament compared to more populous northern States.

Political leaders in the south have increasingly voiced apprehension that any population-based redistribution of seats could reduce their influence in national decision-making.

The issue has now emerged as a major political flashpoint ahead of the 2026 elections, with regional parties framing it as a question of equity, federalism and fair representation.