Modi Holds Roadshow in Nagercoil in Support of NDA Candidates

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, keen to replicate the NDA’s reported Bihar-style electoral success in the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, held a roadshow in Nagercoil in Kanniyakumari district on Wednesday evening in support of the candidates of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led in the State by the AIADMK.

Two days after virtually interacting with BJP Karyakartas during the ‘Mera Booth, Sabse Mazboot Samvad’, the Prime Minister intensified his campaign in the southern tip of the State with a high-profile outreach event.

Soon after arriving in Thiruvananthapuram, the Prime Minister boarded a helicopter and landed at Nagercoil, where he undertook a roadshow spanning around 1.5 to 2 km in an open vehicle.

The procession began at the Kamaraj statue at Veppamoodu junction, passed through key landmarks including the Clock Tower, Jeeva statue, and Anna statue, and concluded at the MGR statue in Vadasery.

From the helipad to the roadshow venue, large crowds lined both sides of the roads, showering rose petals on the Prime Minister’s convoy as he acknowledged greetings from supporters.

More than 1,000 police personnel were deployed for security arrangements during the visit. The entire Nagercoil town wore a festive look with party flags fluttering across the route.

Supporters, including women and party workers, gathered in large numbers, waving flags of the BJP and other NDA constituents and cheering the Prime Minister throughout the route.

Edappadi K. Palaniswami, AIADMK General Secretary and NDA’s declared Chief Ministerial face, joined the Prime Minister in the roadshow.

Senior BJP leaders including former Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan, State BJP President Nainar Nagendran, former State President K. Annamalai, and other senior functionaries were also present.

Cadres of NDA allies including AIADMK, PMK, AMMK, and TMC participated actively along the route carrying party flags and symbols.