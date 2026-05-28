IPL: Sooryavanshi powers Rajasthan to Qualifier 2

Chandigarh, May 28:

He has cleared the fence a staggering 65 times this season.

Just put Sooryavanshi’s special effort in perspective, he got to his half century off 16 balls and half of those deliveries went over the ropes.

His opening partner Yashasvi Jaiswal was a mere spectator at the other end and ended with contrasting run-a-ball 29.

Dhruv Jurel made a sublime 50 off 21 balls, his sixth half century of the season, but the Royals lost their way in the death overs. They looked unstoppable at 180 for two in 13 overs but SRH picked up timely wickets to cut the scoring rate.

The last five overs belonged to SRH, who took five wickets for 36 runs in that phase.

Still, Cummins ended with forgettable figures of 64 runs in four overs with no wickets. Sakib Hussain leaked 49 runs in three overs while Hinge got three wickets but conceded 54 runs in his 24 balls. Eshan Malinga gave 10 runs per over.

Wrist spinner Shivang Kumar was impressive and got the wicket of Jaiswal.

Considering the firepower they possess, Sunrisers were expected to chase down the stiff target but could not last long against Archer.