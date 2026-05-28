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Munir vows Pak will defeat terrorism

Asim Munir said on Wednesday that “brutal and inhuman” terrorist attacks would not weaken Pakistan’s resolve against militancy.
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Islamabad, May 28:

Asim Munir said on Wednesday that “brutal and inhuman” terrorist attacks would not weaken Pakistan’s resolve against militancy. Munir made the remarks during a visit to Zhob district in Balochistan, where he celebrated Eid-ul-Azha with frontline troops stationed along Pakistan’s western border. His comments came days after a deadly explosion tore through a shuttle train in Quetta, the capital of Balochistan province, killing 24 people and injuring dozens. The banned Baloch Liberation Army claimed responsibility for the attack. According to the military, Munir offered Eid prayers with troops and praised their courage, readiness and vigilance. He stressed that Pakistan’s armed forces, alongside law enforcement agencies and the people of Balochistan, would continue pursuing terrorists, facilitators and supporters with full force despite ongoing violence.

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