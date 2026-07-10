Madras HC restrains EC from notifying bypolls in five TN constituencies

The Madras High Court on Friday stayed the Election Commission of India’s move to notify bypolls to five vacant Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu until July 31, citing pending election petitions challenging the victories of the resigned MLAs.

The 5 constituencies are: Tiruchy East, Perundurai, Ambasamudram, Viralimalai, and Karur.

The vacancies arose after the elected representatives resigned following the May 2026 Assembly elections. Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay vacated the Tiruchy East seat after also winning from Perambur in Chennai, while the remaining four constituencies also fell vacant following the resignations of their elected members.

Meanwhile, the court has sought a response on the same from the Centre, CM Vijay and Assembly Speaker JCD Prabhakar by July 31.