Puducherry official arrested for land grabbing

Puducherry, July 13:

The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption unit of Puducherry has arrested the director of Information and Publicity of the Union Territory in connection with the alleged grabbing of land belonging to the Kamatchiamman temple, police sources said.

The official, belonging to the Puducherry Civil Service cadre, was presented before the local court and was lodged in the Central prison here, subsequently, they said.

Sleuths of the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption wing arrested Suresh Raj at his residence on Saturday night after finding his involvement in the grabbing of the temple land.

Raj was earlier the sub-Registrar of Puducherry and was allegedly instrumental in the ‘fraudulent registration of the temple’ situated in the neighbouring Rainbow Nagar some years ago.

