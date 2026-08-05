TN Budget: Fishing assistance raised to ₹7,000 for 1.93 lakh families

Chennai, Aug 5:

The Tamil Nadu government has increased financial assistance for traditional fishermen during the annual fishing ban and lean periods from ₹6,000 to ₹7,000 per family, benefiting around 1.93 lakh families across the State. The enhanced support will cost the exchequer ₹135 crore in the current financial year.

Presenting the Budget, Finance Minister N. Marie Wilson said the move is aimed at strengthening the livelihoods of fishing communities and providing relief during periods when fishing activity is restricted.

The government will also continue other welfare measures, including subsidised fuel and investments in infrastructure such as fishing harbours, fish landing centres and fish farms.

In addition, the State has announced an interest subsidy scheme to promote deep-sea fishing, with ₹12 crore allocated for the purchase of modern boats equipped with fish processing facilities. The initiative is expected to improve incomes and encourage sustainable fishing practices.

The measures are part of the government’s broader efforts to support the fisheries sector and enhance the socio-economic conditions of coastal communities in Tamil Nadu.