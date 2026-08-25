Stalin’s Kolathur election plea to be heard next week

Chennai, Aug 25:

The Madras High Court is likely to hear on Monday or Tuesday a petition filed by former Chief Minister and DMK president M.K. Stalin challenging the election of TVK candidate V.S. Babu from the Kolathur Assembly constituency.

Babu was declared elected from Kolathur in the recently concluded Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, while Stalin finished second. Following an application by Stalin, 14 voting machines and VVPAT machines in the constituency were verified. Stalin’s petition alleges irregularities during the verification process.

In his petition, Stalin has sought verification of all electronic voting machines and VVPAT units used in the constituency. He has also sought a declaration that Babu’s election is invalid and requested that he be declared the elected candidate from Kolathur.

Senior advocate J. Ravindran urged Chief Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari and Justice Arul Murugan to take up the matter on an urgent basis. Accepting the request, the judges said the petition would be listed for hearing on Monday or Tuesday.