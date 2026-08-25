CM Vijay launches 130 new AC electric buses

Chennai:

Chief Minister Vijay on Tuesday launched the operations of 130 new air-conditioned electric buses in Chennai, marking the first phase of the State government’s plan to introduce 750 low-floor AC electric buses to strengthen the city’s public transport network and reduce pollution.

The Chief Minister flagged off the new buses from the Secretariat in Chennai. He also boarded one of the electric buses, inspected its facilities and interacted with the driver and conductor.

The 130 AC electric buses, introduced at a cost of Rs 234.50 crore, will operate from depots including Alandur, Perambur, Avadi, Central, Padiyanallur, KK Nagar and Ayyappanthangal.

The launch forms part of the second phase of Chennai Metropolitan Transport Corporation’s electric bus expansion programme.

In the first phase, 625 low-floor electric buses were introduced at an estimated cost of Rs 697 crore under a gross cost contract model. These buses are currently being operated from five depots — Vyasarpadi, Perumbakkam, Poonamallee, Central and Tondiarpet-1 — with the objective of reducing vehicular emissions in Chennai.

The second phase envisages the introduction of 750 new low-floor air-conditioned electric buses from seven depots, including Alandur, Central Depot-2, Perambur, Padiyanallur, Avadi, KK Nagar and Ayyappanthangal.

Officials said the phased introduction of electric buses would help improve passenger comfort while also supporting the transition towards cleaner and more sustainable urban mobility.

The Chief Minister also flagged off 120 new conventional buses procured at a cost of Rs 55.58 crore.

Transport Minister Tamilan Parthiban, Chief Secretary Sai Kumar and senior government officials participated in the launch event at the Secretariat.

With the addition of the new AC electric buses, Chennai’s public transport network is expected to receive a significant boost, offering commuters cleaner, quieter and more comfortable travel while helping reduce the city’s carbon emissions.