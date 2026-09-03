Motor Sports City to come up in TN

Chennai, Sept 3:

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Thursday announced in the Assembly under Rule 110 that a new Motor Sports City would be established in the State with world-class racing, training and infrastructure facilities.

The proposed city will have an international-standard motor racing circuit, modern infrastructure and dedicated training facilities. Infrastructure will also be created to host international competitions such as Formula 1, Formula 2, Formula 3 and Formula 4.

Vijay said the initiative would focus on identifying young motor-sports talent and providing them with training and competitive opportunities to develop racers capable of competing at the national and international levels.

The Motor Sports City is also expected to generate wider economic benefits. According to the announcement, world-class racing facilities could boost tourism, specialised automobile manufacturing, employment and economic activity in Tamil Nadu.

The announcement comes alongside the proposed Tamil Nadu Olympic City in Chennai, aimed at strengthening the State’s overall sports infrastructure and developing athletes for international competitions.