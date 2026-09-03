CM anounces world-class Olympic City in Chennai

Chennai, Sept 3:

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Thursday announced in the Assembly that a world-class Tamil Nadu Olympic City would be established in Chennai through the Tamil Nadu Sports Development Authority (SDAT), with the aim of producing athletes capable of winning medals at the Olympics and other international sporting events.

The proposed integrated sports hub will feature international-standard sporting arenas, advanced sports equipment, a High Performance Training Centre, sports science and sports medicine centres, and residential facilities for athletes and coaches.

The Olympic City is envisaged as a comprehensive training and development centre that will provide athletes with access to modern infrastructure, scientific training, medical support and professional coaching under one roof.

The initiative is aimed at strengthening Tamil Nadu’s sports ecosystem and identifying and nurturing talented athletes with the potential to compete at the highest international level.

The government expects the facility to help athletes from Tamil Nadu win a larger number of medals at the Olympic Games and other international competitions, while creating a stronger pipeline of elite sportspersons for the future.