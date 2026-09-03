Nepal rivers rise, Authorities issue fllood alert

Kathmandu, Sept 3:

Nepalese authorities have urged residents in central, western and eastern parts of the country to remain alert after water levels in three major rivers crossed alert levels amid continuing monsoon rainfall.

The Sun Koshi in Sindhuli district, the Budhi Gandaki in Gorkha and the Mahakali in Dadeldhura were above their alert levels as of 6 am on Wednesday, according to Nepal’s Department of Hydrology and Meteorology.

The situation was particularly serious along the Marsyangdi River in Lamjung district, which crossed the danger mark at the Bhukundebesi monitoring centre late Tuesday night. Authorities said its water level was continuing to rise, increasing the risk of flooding.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority has urged people living downstream of the Marsyangdi to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions.

Residents in low-lying areas along the affected rivers have also been advised to identify safe locations and be prepared to move if water levels rise further. People living close to riverbanks have been asked to exercise particular caution.

Nepal has been receiving continuous rainfall as the monsoon remains active across several parts of the country, including Kathmandu. The latest warning comes amid ongoing recovery efforts following recent devastating floods in the Himalayan nation.

