Nirmala Sitharaman meets IMF chief, Discuss India’s growth

Washington, Sept 3:

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva in Asheville, the United States, on the sidelines of the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting and discussed India’s economic outlook and growth trajectory.

The meeting focused on global economic developments, India’s evolving growth prospects and the structural changes taking place in the Indian economy. Sitharaman stressed the need for macroeconomic assessments and growth projections to adequately reflect these structural shifts.

The Finance Ministry said Georgieva appreciated India’s strong economic performance and track record, while Sitharaman highlighted the country’s strong macroeconomic fundamentals.

The two leaders also discussed the IMF’s capacity-building initiatives, particularly efforts to strengthen institutional capacity, macroeconomic policymaking and statistical systems in emerging markets and developing economies.

They underlined the importance of continued India-IMF engagement in improving analytical capabilities, supporting sound economic policies and strengthening global economic resilience.

Georgieva also described the discussions as an exchange of views on India’s growth performance and the global economic outlook, signalling continued cooperation between India and the IMF.