19 Ooty school students fall ill after midday meal

Udagamandalam, Sept 4:

Nineteen students of a Government Higher Secondary School in Ooty were hospitalised after developing stomach pain, vomiting and dizziness shortly after consuming the midday meal served at the school on Thursday.

The incident occurred at a government higher secondary school in the heart of Ooty, where more than 100 students are studying.

As usual, students were served the government midday meal during lunch. Eggs were also provided along with the meal.

Within a few minutes of eating, several students began complaining of stomach pain. Some subsequently developed vomiting and dizziness, causing concern among school authorities and other students.

As the number of students reporting health problems increased, their parents were informed. The affected children were then taken to hospitals in Ooty in 108 ambulances.

Students below the age of 12 were admitted to the old Ooty Government Hospital, while the other affected students were taken to the Ooty Government Medical College Hospital.

A total of 19 students, including a girl who had consumed the egg served with the midday meal, received medical treatment.

Education and Health Department officials said none of the students was in a critical condition. They said all the affected students were conscious and were being kept under observation.

Officials said the students had developed symptoms after consuming the midday meal and eggs, and an inquiry was under way to determine the exact cause of the illness.

Authorities also assured parents that there was no need to panic and that the students were receiving medical attention and were under close observation.

The incident has raised concerns over food safety and quality control in school meal programmes, with officials expected to ascertain whether the illness was linked to the food served at the school.