CM Vijay extends Krishna Jayanthi greetings

Chennai, Sept 4:

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Friday extended his greetings to people on the occasion of Krishna Jayanthi, urging them to follow the teachings of Lord Krishna and uphold righteousness, duty, mental strength and faith in their lives.

In a message posted on X, Vijay conveyed his heartfelt wishes to people on a festival celebrated across the country as the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna.

He said Krishna Jayanthi was an occasion to remember the teachings of Sri Krishna, particularly the importance of dharma and the triumph of righteousness over injustice.

Vijay said people should perform their duties without wavering, irrespective of the circumstances they face, and pursue their lives with mental strength and faith while remaining committed to the path of dharma.

“On this Krishna Jayanthi festival, when all homes and hearts are filled with joy, I extend my heartfelt wishes to everyone,” he said in his message.

He further called upon people to draw inspiration from Krishna’s teachings and work towards creating a society where love, virtue and noble values flourish.

Krishna Jayanthi, also known as Janmashtami and Gokulashtami, commemorates the birth of Lord Krishna, regarded in Hindu tradition as an incarnation of Lord Vishnu. The festival is marked by fasting, special prayers, devotional programmes and midnight celebrations at temples and homes.

Vijay said the values conveyed through Krishna’s life and teachings remained relevant to society and stressed the need to build a better world based on love, righteousness and ethical values.