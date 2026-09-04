Eight booked for trying to block CM Vijay’s convoy

Chennai, Sept 4:

Police have registered a case against eight persons for allegedly attempting to stop Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s convoy near the entrance to the State Secretariat in Chennai on Thursday.

The incident occurred when the Chief Minister’s convoy was passing near the Secretariat entrance. A group of people who had gathered there reportedly crossed the police barricades and attempted to approach Vijay’s vehicle.

Police personnel deployed for security tried to prevent them from moving towards the convoy. According to the police, some of the protesters pushed the personnel and attempted to move forward, creating a tense situation.

Police constable Muthu Ganesan sustained an injury to his leg during the incident. Another policeman, Ramkumar, reportedly suffered chest pain after being accidentally struck by another police officer who was running towards the spot. He was subsequently admitted to the Secretariat hospital for treatment.

As the situation became tense, security personnel surrounded and detained those who had attempted to reach the Chief Minister.

During questioning, police found that the group included the parents and relatives of Aakash, who died while in police custody in the Manamadurai police jurisdiction in March, along with members of the Tamil Nadu Ilaignar Viduthalai Kazhagam.

The family members reportedly told police that six policemen had been booked in connection with Aakash’s death but that they were dissatisfied with the progress of the case.

They had come to the Secretariat to submit a petition to Vijay seeking transfer of the investigation to the CB-CID. They said they attempted to enter the premises after police personnel refused them permission to meet the Chief Minister.

Following the incident, B3 Fort police registered a case against all eight persons under four sections, including unlawful assembly and obstruction or assault of a government employee in the discharge of duty.

The eight accused, including Aakash’s father Rajesh Kannan and mother Ananthi, were arrested and subsequently released on bail the same night.

Police are continuing to examine the circumstances surrounding the attempt to breach the security arrangements and approach the Chief Minister’s convoy.