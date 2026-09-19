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ENTERTAINMENT

Dulquer Salmaan’s ‘Aakasamlo Oka Tara’ to Release on November 20

NT BureauBy No Comments
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Dulquer Salmaan and Satvika Veeravalli-starrer Aakasamlo Oka Tara is set to hit theatres worldwide on November 20. The release date was announced by the makers led by director Pavan Sadineni.
Dulquer plays a character named Krishna, while Satvika plays a young woman from a rural background who dreams of becoming an astronaut. The film is produced by Sandeep Gunnam and Ramya Gunnam under Light Box Media and presented by Geetha Arts and Swapna Cinema.
G V Prakash Kumar has composed the music, with Sujith Sarang as cinematographer and National Award-winning editor K L Praveen handling the editing.
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