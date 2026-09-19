Dulquer Salmaan’s ‘Aakasamlo Oka Tara’ to Release on November 20

Dulquer Salmaan and Satvika Veeravalli-starrer Aakasamlo Oka Tara is set to hit theatres worldwide on November 20. The release date was announced by the makers led by director Pavan Sadineni.

Dulquer plays a character named Krishna, while Satvika plays a young woman from a rural background who dreams of becoming an astronaut. The film is produced by Sandeep Gunnam and Ramya Gunnam under Light Box Media and presented by Geetha Arts and Swapna Cinema.

G V Prakash Kumar has composed the music, with Sujith Sarang as cinematographer and National Award-winning editor K L Praveen handling the editing.