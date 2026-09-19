Sigma Trailer Promises Gambling, Drugs and High-Stakes Heist

The trailer of Sigma, the directorial debut of Jason Sanjay, has been released, offering a glimpse of an action-packed heist drama starring Sundeep Kishan.

Sundeep Kishan plays a radio host who plans a high-stakes heist targeting the operations of underworld figure Kotlapadi Veeraiya Reddy, played by Sampath Raj. The film also stars Faria Abdullah, Raju Sundaram, Shiv Panditt, Anbu Thasan, Yog Japee and Sheela Rajkumar.

Thaman has composed the music, while Krishnan Vasant handles cinematography and Praveen KL is the editor. Produced by Subaskaran under the Lyca Productions banner, Sigma is scheduled to release in Telugu on October 2.