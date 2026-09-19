Suraj Venjaramoodu Introduced as Dileep in Jailer 2

Malayalam actor Suraj Venjaramoodu has been introduced as Dileep, a mysterious gangster, in Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer 2. The makers unveiled a 30-second character glimpse showing Dileep and his gang preparing for a confrontation.

Directed by Nelson, the sequel is produced by Kalanithi Maran under the Sun Pictures banner. Rajinikanth returns as Muthuvel Pandian, with Ramya Krishnan, Mohanlal, Shivarajkumar, Mirnaa Menon and Yogi Babu also part of the cast. Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music.