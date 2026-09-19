Dr Reddy’s to distribute India’s approved dengue vaccine

Chennai, Sept 19:

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories has entered into an exclusive agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company to promote and distribute QDENGA, Takeda’s dengue vaccine, in India’s private market for paediatric and adult vaccination. The vaccine is expected to become available in the first half of 2027, subject to completion of applicable regulatory processes.

QDENGA received marketing authorisation from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) in July 2026 for individuals aged four to 60 years, making it the first dengue vaccine approved in India. The partnership will cover disease awareness, healthcare-professional engagement, promotion and distribution through the private healthcare sector.

Under the agreement, Dr Reddy’s will use its healthcare network and distribution infrastructure to support the vaccine’s private-market rollout, while Takeda will retain rights for the public market as well as overall medical and brand oversight. QDENGA is administered as a two-dose regimen, with the doses given three months apart.