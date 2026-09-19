Arun Matheswaran Presents Short Film Transfer

Filmmaker Arun Matheswaran is presenting Transfer, a tense short film produced by Silver Stream Studios. Produced by Soundariyaa Dhiliphan, N. Rajendran and Ramu Thangaraj, the film is written and directed by Dhiliphan.

Transfer revolves around two policemen assigned to the same operation who find themselves divided by deep ideological differences. What begins as a police encounter gradually turns into an internal conflict, as professional duty, personal beliefs and institutional responsibility come into confrontation.

The film stars Kapil Velavan, Jawahar Sakthi, Shegar Narayanan, Vinoth Francis, Arun Kumar, Bala Karthik and Durai Harikrishnan. T. Johnsun Mohandas is the co-director, while Vignesh Ramakrishnan serves as creative producer and casting director. Palaniappan Kathir and Naveen Loganathan are the cinematographers, with Nagooran Ramachandran handling editing and Hariharan Suresh composing the music.