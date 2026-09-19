Anbil Avan’ Trailer Promises Love and Action

The trailer of actor Ashok Selvan’s upcoming romantic film Anbil Avan has been released, offering a glimpse of a story that begins as a love drama before taking an unexpected turn into action.

The trailer initially focuses on a young couple who marry against their families’ wishes and attempt to build a life together. However, the narrative takes a sudden turn midway, with the couple getting caught in an unexpected problem and facing a series of intense situations.

Directed by R. Karthikeyan, the film has a story written by Por Thozhil fame director Vignesh Raja. Ashok Selvan stars alongside Preethi Mukundhan, Sabu Mon, Abdul Samad, Kathir Balu and Maha Delhi Ganesh.

Gautham Rajendran is the cinematographer, while Govind Vasantha has composed the music. R.K. Selva is the editor and Manikandan Srinivasan is the art director. K. Karuna Moorthy, Ashok Selvan and Abhinaya Selvam have jointly produced the film under the banners of Ayngaran International and Happy High Pictures.

Following the positive response to its songs, the trailer has added to expectations by hinting at a mix of romance, emotion and action. Anbil Avan is scheduled to hit theatres worldwide on September 25.