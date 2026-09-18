The Paradise: Nani’s praise for CM Vijay

Actor Nani, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film ‘The Paradise’, said actor-turned-politician Vijay has built a strong bond of trust with the people of Tamil Nadu over the years.

Speaking at a press meet in Chennai on Thursday, Nani said Vijay’s popularity was not merely because of his stardom or box-office success. “The people of Tamil Nadu have built trust with Vijay sir over the years. They feel like they know him and feel like he is part of their family,” he said.

Nani also said he had watched some videos of the Tamil Nadu Assembly and remarked that Vijay was “rocking the show” there. He added that he hoped the coming years of Vijay’s government would be successful.

‘The Paradise’, directed by Srikanth Odela, marks Nani’s reunion with the director after ‘Dasara’. The film is scheduled to hit theatres worldwide on September 24. Nani also described the film as one of the projects he had worked hardest on and said working with music composer Anirudh Ravichander was a special experience.

Asked about the cigarette-smoking visuals featuring him and Kayadu Lohar, Nani said such scenes were part of cinema and that the makers had released the visuals beforehand so parents would know the nature of the film before bringing children to theatres.