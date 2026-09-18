Soori Shares Rajinikanth’s Appreciation for Mandaadi

Actor Soori, whose ‘Mandaadi’ is running successfully in theatres, said Superstar Rajinikanth personally called him and appreciated the film after watching it. The success meet of the film was held at Chennai Trade Centre, Nandambakkam, with the cast and crew participating.

Directed by Madhimaaran Pugazhendhi, ‘Mandaadi’ was released in Tamil and Telugu on September 10. The film, which revolves around the lives of coastal communities and a traditional sailboat race, stars Soori, Mahima Nambiar, Suhas, Sathyaraj, Ravindra Vijay and Bala Saravanan. G.V. Prakash Kumar has composed the music.

Speaking at the event, Soori recalled his conversation with Rajinikanth. He said Rajinikanth told him, “Soori… how, how, how did you do all this? It was very good. I sat and watched the entire film without getting up. Convey my wishes to the entire team.”

Soori also said Rajinikanth asked him how stunt choreographer Peter Hein had worked with him for the film. “I told him that Peter Hein master worked me hard, bending and straightening me during the fight sequences and boat-race scenes,” Soori said with a laugh.

Soori thanked the audience and the film team for the response to ‘Mandaadi’ and said he considered the film’s success a victory for the fishing community. The film has also been reported to have crossed Rs 65 crore in worldwide gross, according to the makers.