Marathi Film ‘Gondhal’ Is India’s Official Entry for Oscars 2027

Marathi film Gondhal, written and directed by Santosh Davakhar, has been selected as India’s official entry for the 99th Academy Awards in the International Feature Film category. The Film Federation of India made the announcement after considering 33 films.

Set in rural Maharashtra, the film unfolds over a night during the traditional Gondhal ritual and follows a newly married couple. Ishita Deshmukh, Kishor Kadam, Yogesh Sohoni and Nishad Bhoir are among the cast, while veteran composer Ilaiyaraaja has scored the music.

Gondhal had its world premiere at the 2025 International Film Festival of India, where Davakhar won the Silver Peacock for Best Director. It becomes the fourth Marathi film to be selected as India’s Oscar entry, after Shwaas, Harishchandrachi Factory and Court.

The 99th Academy Awards are scheduled to be held on March 14, 2027.